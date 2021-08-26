CULTURE

SNF Nostos Festival 2021 opens its doors

snf-nostos-festival-2021-opens-its-doors

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s Nostos Festival 2021 opened on Wednesday night with the SNF Nostos Run, that started near sunset, and discussion on artificial intelligence and its relationship with humanity.

Postponed from June to the end of August, the SNF Nostos 2021 will run to Sunday, August 29.

The annual run started near sunset in the center of Athens and concluded at the SNF Cultural Center, which is the focus of the festival’s events every year.

Events include SNF’s Dialogues, held on Wednesday, with the Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMedD), and the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, on the cohabitation of humanity and AI.

Between Thursday and Saturday, SNF Nostos Conference 2021 will explore the same issue of humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence, along with the ideas and the questions that will arise on the subject. 

There will also be performances by Greek and international artists, performance art events, and screenings of films, along with dance and short film  presentations of ‘Artworks’, created by the young artists SNF supports.

As every year, several events will be held for children and their families, including educational events and games involving technology.

[ANA-MPA]

