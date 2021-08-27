experts-call-for-regulation-on-ai

From left to right: Moderator Dimitris Bounias, Project Manager Ideas Zone & Incubator at iMEdD, Christina Coclogh, founder of The Why Not Lab, Nicolas Economou, Chair of the Science, Law and Society Initiative, and Sinan Aral, Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy.

Experts meeting at a conference in Athens Thursday called for stricter regulation on artificial intelligence technology to ensure it’s being deployed ethically.

Speaking at the SNF Nostos Conference: Humanity and Artificial Intelligence, organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Sinan Aral, ​​director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, warned “how poorly the legislators understand the technology they are tasked with regulating.”

The solution, he said, is providing the regulators with independent technical expertise for guidance and advice.

“We need to look for external scientific experts that do not have a stake in the advancement of this technology for commercial purposes advising the regulators in terms of how to regulate,” said Aral, author of “The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health – and How We Must Adapt.”

The two-day conference will wrap up Friday.

You can watch the conference live here.