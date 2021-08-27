CULTURE SNF NOSTOS

Experts call for regulation on AI

experts-call-for-regulation-on-ai
From left to right: Moderator Dimitris Bounias, Project Manager Ideas Zone & Incubator at iMEdD, Christina Coclogh, founder of The Why Not Lab, Nicolas Economou, Chair of the Science, Law and Society Initiative, and Sinan Aral, Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy.

Experts meeting at a conference in Athens Thursday called for stricter regulation on artificial intelligence technology to ensure it’s being deployed ethically.

Speaking at the SNF Nostos Conference: Humanity and Artificial Intelligence, organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Sinan Aral, ​​director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, warned “how poorly the legislators understand the technology they are tasked with regulating.”

The solution, he said, is providing the regulators with independent technical expertise for guidance and advice.

“We need to look for external scientific experts that do not have a stake in the advancement of this technology for commercial purposes advising the regulators in terms of how to regulate,” said Aral, author of “The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health – and How We Must Adapt.”

The two-day conference will wrap up Friday. 

You can watch the conference live here.

Technology Conference
READ MORE
The development of biometrics and face recognition algorithms also raises serious ethical concern to the extent that AI technologies embody and reproduce the stereotypes and the biases of their creators. [Shutterstock]
CULTURE

Making AI that can be trusted

historians-take-a-fresh-look-at-1821
BICENTENNIAL

Historians take a fresh look at 1821

snf-nostos-festival-2021-opens-its-doors
CULTURE

SNF Nostos Festival 2021 opens its doors

Worshippers attend prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at what has now become the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia, in Istanbul, on July 20. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
CULTURE

Hagia Sophia: Chronicle of a death foretold

The National Museum of Afghanistan was badly damaged during the Taliban’s last time in power. In an interview with New York Times last week, its director, Fahim Rahimi, said that Taliban officials have vowed to protect the museum, but also expressed ‘great concern for the safety of our staff and our collection.’ [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]
CULTURE

Greece contributing to efforts to protect Afghanistan’s cultural heritage

sikinos-monument-to-reopen-to-visitors-next-spring
CULTURE

Sikinos monument to reopen to visitors next spring