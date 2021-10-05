CULTURE

Study finds Greek children’s literature out of touch with social realities

study-finds-greek-children-s-literature-out-of-touch-with-social-realities
[InTime News]

Greek literature for children fails to portray the diversity of the world around us in realistic terms, according to a new study, which found that less than 3% of the children’s books published in the last decade feature characters with special needs or with migrant or Romani backgrounds.

Carried out by a new non-governmental organization based on the island of Astypalaia and called Ta Vivilia Paizei, which seeks to influence policymaking and citizen awareness on social issues via literature, the survey examined 1,522 titles published in Greece between 2010 and 2020 and addressed to children aged 4-12.

It found that in 63.3% of the books that were examined, the main characters are white and able-bodied. More specifically, just 1% (or 16 books) feature a character with a disability, 0.79% (12 books) have a character described as a migrant or refugee and even fewer (11 books or 0.72% of the sample) feature characters who are Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME). 

What is even more remarkable according to the researchers, is that not a single book features a character from the Romani ethnic group, even though it accounts for around 2.5% of Greece’s total population, with roughly 265,000 people, according to European Commission figures.

Another interesting finding is that the books became more inclusive over the course of the years under examination, with the majority of publications featuring migrants or refugees appearing in 2017, two years after the peak of the migrant crisis in Greece.

In a survey of the 13 publishers who responded to the invitation to participate in the study, moreover, Ta Vivilia Paizei found that only 30% believe there is a distinct lack of social and racial diversity in Greek children’s literature. Of those, 30% say that this stems from a shortage of supply from writers.

“Books play an important role and act as mirrors for children: the stories and the characters influence how they see themselves and the world around them, their motives for reading and their ambition to become a writer or illustrator in the future. Such an uneven representation [of different social groups] distorts these prospects,” Foteini Konstantopoulou, the chairman of Ta Vivilia Paizei, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Literature Survey
READ MORE
state-broadcaster-to-premiere-tv-adaptation-of-victoria-hislop-book
CULTURE

State broadcaster to premiere TV adaptation of Victoria Hislop book

Cartoonist Julien Berjeaut, who reimagined the classic French-Belgian comic book series about the cowboy Lucky Luke, adding a Black hero based on a pioneering deputy US marshal, at home in Paris, February. 12. For the first time in the Lucky Luke comic book series, one of a handful of classics that, for generations, had been an integral part of growing up in France and other francophone countries, Black characters have full-fledged roles and are drawn without the racist depictions that marred the genre. [Andrea Mantovan/The New York Times]
CULTURE

Lucky Luke, the comic book cowboy, discovers race, belatedly

shakespeare-wouldn-t-have-been-surprised-by-the-mob-attack-on-the-us-capitol-says-scholar
CULTURE

‘Shakespeare wouldn’t have been surprised by the mob attack on the US Capitol,’ says scholar

[AMNA]
CULTURE

Yiannis Moschos made new director of National Theatre

Excavated terracotta figures are seen at the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Emperor Qin Shihuang in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province in Xi'an. [AP]
EXHIBITION

Parallel space: Meet the Terracotta Warriors in Greece

[Ministry of Culture/ Ephorate of Antiquities of Kavala/Orestis Kourakis]
CULTURE

Ancient Greek notion of ‘kallos’ explored in show at Cycladic Museum