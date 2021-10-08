CULTURE

Onassis Foundation scholarship to secure Mary Beard legacy

‘I am over the moon that this will be able to continue and thank those who have made it possible from the bottom of my heart,’ said Beard who plans to retire at the end of 2022, after almost 40 years of teaching. [Robin Cormack]

Historian Dame Mary Beard has said she is “over the moon” that a fully funded Classics scholarship has been established at Newnham, her Cambridge University college, to secure her legacy following her retirement at the end of next year, after almost 40 years of teaching.

The fellowship, to be known as the Onassis Classics Fellowship, is the result of a joint fund-raising campaign between Newnham College and Cambridge University’s Faculty of Classics. Donations have been made by Newnham alumnae, anonymous donors and what was described as “a large gift” from the Onassis Foundation. 

“Classics is a subject that is as much about the future as it is about the past, and we need it now more than ever,” said Beard who has brought Classics to an audience of
millions across the world through numerous history documentaries for the BBC, media appearances and published works.

“I am over the moon that this will be able to continue and thank those who have made it possible from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“We are happy to be supporting the exceptional, internationally-acclaimed, and long-standing work being done in Classical Studies at the University of Cambridge,” said the President of the Onassis Foundation, Anthony S. Papadimitriou.

 

