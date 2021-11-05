pittsburgh-university-s-greek-nationality-room-marks-80-years

Starting on Friday, a three-day virtual event will be held to mark the 80th anniversary of the Greek Nationality Room of the University of Pittsburgh.

The nationality room is one of 31 classrooms at the university that depict and were donated by the national and ethnic groups that helped build the city of Pittsburgh.

The event will also see the inauguration of the website of the nationality room and of the Digital Greek American Cultural Center of Western Pennsylvania.

The virtual events start each evening at 8 p.m. on November 5-7 (EDT, or 2 a.m. Athens time on November 6-8) at this link.

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios will open the evening tribute and celebration with a greeting.