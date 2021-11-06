CULTURE

Greek room at Pittsburgh

A three-day virtual event started Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Greek Nationality Room of the University of Pittsburgh.

The nationality room is a tribute to ancient Greek architectural innovation and design – especially that of Athens in the 5th century BC.

The event will also see the inauguration of the website of the nationality room and of the Digital Greek American Cultural Center of Western Pennsylvania.

The virtual event is scheduled to start each evening at 8 p.m. (EDT) on November 5-7 (or 2 a.m. Greek time, taking place on November 6-8), on the website pahellenicfoundation.org.

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios will open the evening tribute and celebration with a greeting.

