lambrinidis-meets-with-dua-lipa-at-atlantic-council-gala

Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union ambassador to Washington, has tweeted a picture of his meeting with Grammy Award-winning artist and activist Dua Lipa at the Atlantic Council Leadership Awards Gala where the 26-year-old was on Wednesday conferred with the 2021 Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award.

“What a pleasure to meet Dua Lipa, a fierce advocate for equal rights, a great artist, and an AC leadership award recipient,” the Greek diplomat said.

Lipa is the founder of the Sunny Hill Foundation, a charity organization which works to reduce poverty, injustice, and inequalities in Kosovo. The Atlantic Council thanked her for using her “time, talent, and resources to make the world a better place.”