venetian-castle-in-zakynthos-to-be-restored

The Culture Ministry has pledged to start work on repairing the Venetian castle of Zakynthos from extensive structural damage sustained during flooding in the winter of 2016 and a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in October 2018, the Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA) reported on Saturday.

The project has a budget of 1.5 million euros and has been inducted into the ministry’s Cultural Routes program, an initiative launched by the Council of Europe in 1987.

The money will come from the Culture Ministry’s allotment of funding from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.