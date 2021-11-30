CULTURE

Concert lecture on the role of music in the 1821 War of Independence

The American College of Greece is organizing a concert lecture on “The empowering role of music in the 1821 war for independence” on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The aim of the event, which is held on the occasion of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence and under the auspices of the “Greece 2021” Committee, is to highlight the role and world legacy of Greek music and songs that empowered the spirit of liberation in the years before and during the Greek Revolution.

Research oversight belongs to Dr Tatiana Papageorgiou, concert-pianist and musicologist, who is also a music professor at Deree – The American College of Greece.

The hybrid event will take place at the Pierce Theater and is open to the public upon registration.

