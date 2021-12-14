CULTURE

Plan tabled to improve Ancient Messene visitor experience

plan-tabled-to-improve-ancient-messene-visitor-experience
[Andreas Simopoulos]

New lighting, footpaths and shaded resting areas are but some of the ideas put forward in a proposal for improving the visitor experience at the stunning 370 BC site of Ancient Messene in the southwestern Peloponnese.

Carried out by a team from the National Technical University of Athens’ School of Architecture for the Society of Messinian Archaeological Studies, the proposal has been submitted to Greece’s Central Archaeological Council and is due to be discussed Tuesday.

The new lighting would be designed to make it easier for the site to host events at night and showcase its key monuments. These would also be connected by a series of distinct footpaths evoking the grid plan of the ancient Greek urban planner Hippodamus of Miletus.

The plan also foresees two entrances/exits – one at the top and one at the bottom – as well as a museum and gift/souvenir shop.

Archaeology
READ MORE
Visitors look at the Parthenon Sculptures collection at the British Museum in London, in a photo taken last year. [EPA]
CULTURE

Fry: Returning Marbles would be ‘classy’ gesture

Kouros marble trunk, dates back to around 560 BC. Probably a work of a Boeotian workshop. [Culture Ministry]
CULTURE

Trove of stolen antiquities coming home from US

unga-unanimously-adopts-greek-resolution-on-return-of-cultural-property
CULTURE

UNGA unanimously adopts Greek resolution on return of cultural property

plans-to-guard-monuments-against-climate-change
CULTURE

Plans to guard monuments against climate change

ten-rare-parthenon-fragments-to-be-exhibited
CULTURE

Ten rare Parthenon fragments to be exhibited

pm-urges-return-of-parthenon-sculptures
CULTURE

PM urges return of Parthenon Sculptures