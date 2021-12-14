CULTURE

Fry: Returning Marbles would be ‘classy’ gesture

Visitors look at the Parthenon Sculptures collection at the British Museum in London, in a photo taken last year. [EPA]

British writer, actor and presenter Stephen Fry has again reiterated his desire to see the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, proposing that the British Museum replace them with copies, which could be accompanied by a virtual reality experience. 

Speaking last Friday on a podcast, “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show,” Fry, 64, said returning the sculptures would be a “classy” gesture by Britain. 

A lover of Classical antiquity, Fry has written a series of books retelling the Greek myths. 

He said that a million Athenians would take to the streets to welcome the sculptures home as they are part of the essence of Athens.

In April, after a decision by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, he was bestowed the Commander of the Order of the Phoenix at the Greek Embassy in London for his contribution to enhancing knowledge about Greece in the UK and reinforcing ties between the two countries.

