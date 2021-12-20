culture-brings-cheer-on-year-s-longest-night

The City of Athens is marking the winter solstice and bringing some cheer to the year’s longest night on Tuesday with a cultural bonanza.

An initiative of the municipal authority and Athens Culture Net, the event sees 50 galleries and other cultural venues across the capital welcoming the public, free of charge, from early in the afternoon until late at night.

The program includes music, film screenings, fun activities for kids, video art, readings, art exhibitions and more. Additional cultural events will also take place on Wednesday and Thursday under the city’s auspices.

For details, visit the Athens Culture Net website.