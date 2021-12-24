CULTURE

SNF cancels live audience performances due to Covid regulations

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) cancelled all performances with a live audience on New Year’s Eve, it said on Friday, following the health regulations announced on Thursday to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellations include the “SNF Run: 2022 First Run” by the SNF and the nonprofit “Anagennissi & Proodos”.

The Foundation said it would hold a fireworks display that will be shown by national broadcaster channel ERT2. It will also be available on its web page, its page on Facebook, and its channel on YouTube. Actress Nadia Kontogiorgi will host the event and the turn-of-the-year event will include a waterworks show.

SNF said visitors may still walk around the outdoor spaces of the SNFCC, but they will not be able to attend the fireworks show. The park will remain open to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day and the ice skating rink will operate as usual, with reservations ahead of time.

