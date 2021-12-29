rain-reveals-female-roman-statue-in-epidavros

A life-size marble female statue was discovered by accident in the excavation area of Ancient Epidavros earlier in December, long after the official excavation season had ended, the Greek Culture Ministry said Wednesday.

The statue, which archaeologists have tentatively dated from the Imperial Roman Period, was found on December 16 after heavy rain hit the area revealing a small part of the back of the statue, the ministry said in a press release.

The figure was wearing a tunic and a robe which was fastened to the left shoulder and arm, from where it hung with rich folds. It was missing the arms and the head, which probably broke during its fall, the ministry said.

The position of the right arm and the surfaces that retain the ligaments from additional parts, indicate that the figure made a gesture which was typical of married women in antiquity and which was often ised to depict Hygieia, the goddess of health and daughter of Asclepius.

The statue was transferred to a warehouse for storage, cleaning and maintenance.

The site where the object was discovered has been systematically excavated since 2015 by a research team of the University of Athens with the financial support of the John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation.