First Flag | Piraeus | To March 31

Celebrating the 200-year anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, the Maritime Museum is hosting an exhibition inspired by the country’s first flag. Curated by Iris Kritikou, the show “First Flag” brings together work by 40 established and up-and-coming artists who present their take on the ultimate symbol of nationhood. The exhibition was first presented on the island of Skiathos, which is where the first Greek flag was designed and created in 1807, before being brought to Piraeus, where it is on display alongside the museum’s fascinating collection of art, memorabilia and objects related to the country’s rich maritime history. Admission costs 4 euros and opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hellenic Maritime Museum, Akti Themistokleous, Freattyda, tel 210.451.264