funeral-of-painter-alekos-fasianos-held-in-athens

The funeral for renowned Greek painter Alekos Fassianos, who died on Sunday at the age of 87, was held in the Papagou cemetery in Athens on Tuesday.

“The public’s unexpected love for Alekos Fasianos is proof that despite the difficult times we are experiencing, we still have good feelings inside us,” said how widow, Mariza Fasianou, at the funeral, thanking those who have expressed their support for the family.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni as well as friends and colleagues of the painter.