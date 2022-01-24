invitation-to-artists

The Culture Ministry is inviting applications from artists and companies in a range of fields – from dance, music and theater to visual and performance art – that want to participate in this year’s “All of Greece, One Culture” program.

The initiative, which entails taking shows to different parts of the country, is dedicated this year to the 100-year anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

The Greek National Opera will be responsible for running this year’s event, which is hoping to attract shows that will be inspired by the theme in an original and innovative way.

The platform for applications closes on February 17.