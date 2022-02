The French Institute in Athens marked the 10-year anniversary of influential Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos’ death with a tribute on Monday. He was killed in a traffic accident on set of his last project, “The Other Sea,” on January 24, 2012. The event, which took place at the Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium, focused on his life and his sizeable contribution to world cinema, with talks by close associates. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]