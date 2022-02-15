onassis-foundation-looks-beyond-the-bars

Greek hip-hop act Saske performs his thought-provoking and genre-bending riffs at Nigrita Prison for a music video project by the Onassis Foundation, being broadcast on its YouTube channel this Sunday. The no-audience show at the detention center in northern Greece is part of the foundation’s Stages A/Live initiative, aimed at promoting young Greek music talent as well as shining a spotlight on spaces that tend to get little positive attention. According to the foundation, Nigrita Prison was chosen for its efforts to engage inmates in more creative forms of self-expression. Born Odysseas Ntzimanis, 23-year-old Saske is regarded as a driving force on the new Greek hip-hop scene. [Alexandros Avramidis/AMNA]