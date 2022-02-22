CULTURE

Experts coming together to discuss future of Athens

The Schwarz Foundation and the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens present a discussion on the future of Athens from the scope of urban redevelopment.

“Who is Planning Athens?” is the first of a series of discussions titled Athens Meetings, a forum fostering an exchange of views on what is currently being planned and what is being implemented in the Greek capital.

The guest speakers are Kathimerini journalist Giorgos Lialios, KAPPA Initiative chairman Konstantinos Fotopoulos, assistant professor of spatial and urban planning Efthimios Bakogiannis, architect and urban designer Dimitris Poulios, architect and city planner Maro Evangelidou, who is also the president of the Institutional Framework Council at the Elliniki Etairia-Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage, and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Andreas Giacumacatos, a professor of architecture at the Athens School of Fine Arts, will moderate.

The discussion will be in Greek with simultaneous translation into English and will be held with an audience at the Gennadius Library and streamed live by the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. To find out more, visit ascsa.edu.gr

