ONC9: Contemporary dance festival at the Onassis Stegi

The Onassis New Choreographers festival, Greece’s premier event for the next generation of dance artists, returns for its ninth year in the performance spaces of the Onassis Stegi in central Athens.

The three-day festival, starting on March 11, will feature six original works and two transmedia dance installations, lasting around six hours in total. The festival program is the same across all three days, and is open to the public from 16.30 to 22.45.

The program includes both commissioned artists making their Onassis Stegi debuts, and works that have developed from ongoing partnerships and creative projects.

Included in this year’s program is Greek dance artist Manolis Saridakis, presenting his first choreography, “Do Roberts Have Emotions?” This groundbreaking dance piece, created as part of the Europe Beyond Access program, tackles the issue of accessibility of people with disabilities in the arts and dance.

“MOS” is dancer Ioanna Paraskevopoulou’s first live choreography. “The scenic interplay of movement, sound, and image,” this innovative piece is inspired by the so-called “coconut effect,” a term used to describe non-realistic sounds added to aurally delineate everyday actions.

Of the two transmedia dance installations on display, “Deep Horizon” by Constantine Skourlis, Dafin Antoniadou, and Alexandros Vardaxoglou explores existence beyond self-evident limits, transporting audiences into “an ongoing, dynamic environment beyond time in which creative and destructive forces alternate.”

