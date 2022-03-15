CULTURE

Sifnos tops Conde Nast Traveler list of most photogenic destinations

sifnos-tops-conde-nast-traveler-list-of-most-photogenic-destinations
[Dimitris Vlaikos]

The Greek island of Sifnos topped the list with the ten most photogenic destinations of the world, according to the Spanish edition of Conde Nast Traveler, the largest travel magazine worldwide.

The Cycladic island came first with the Church of the Seven Martyrs, the idyllic landscapes, the Castle, the numerous churches and the picturesque villages that charm all the travelers that visit the island of Apollo every year, the writer of the article Alberto Piernas Medina says.

Second was Morocco followed by Valencia, Portugal and its lakes, France, the Canary Islands, Mexico, London and the verdant regions of Italy. [AMNA]

Travel
