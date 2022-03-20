music-school-dedicates-world-poetry-day-to-mikis-theodorakis

The Athens Conservatory is dedicating World Poetry Day on Monday to composer Mikis Theodorakis, who died last September at the age of 96.

Celebrating the songwriter who set the verses of so many of Greece’s great poets to music – including the landmark “Epitaphios” by Yannis Ritsos and “Axion Esti” by Odysseas Elytis – the music school will be hosting a concert by its ensembles at 8 p.m.

Admission is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis.