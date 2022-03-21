‘A House Made of Splinters’ bags key prize in Thessaloniki

CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

“A House Made of Splinters,” a deeply moving documentary about the lives of youngsters residing at the Lysychansk shelter in eastern Ukraine, won the top Golden Alexander prize Sunday at the 24th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival.

The film was directed by Danish filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont whose Oscar-shortlisted 2017 feature “The Distant Barking of Dogs” won the Thessaloniki event’s top honors in 2018.

The jury described Wilmont’s documentary as “an unforgettable film that shines a light on the burden carried by children for the horrors and mistakes perpetrated by the world of the adults who should be caring for them.”

The award carries a 12,000-euro cash prize. 

The annual festival took place in Greece’s northern port city March 10-20. For a full list of this year’s awards, click here.

