Acropolis Museum switches to summer schedule on April 1

[Giorgos Vitsaropoulos]

The Acropolis Museum is swithing to its summer schedule as of Friday (April 1), extending its opening hours into evening and keeping its terrace restaurant open to midnight every Friday and Saturday, it said on Thursday.

The museum’s hours are as follows: Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and
Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

The archaeological excavation beneath the Museum can be visited at the same times listed above except for Friday: Monday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tours of the excavations are available in two languages, English (Saturdays, Mondays at 11 a.m.) and Greek (Saturdays, Mondays at 1 p.m.). The tour duration is 45 minutes and registration is required at the museum’s information booth, following payment of museum entrance (10 euros general admission). A maximum of 20 people are allowed per group.

Gallery talks for adults are continuing. 

