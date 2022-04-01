online-presentation-of-census-website-of-modern-greek-literature

An international project that facilitates access to Greek literature for speakers of English by providing references to all English-language translations of modern Greek literature and to all studies in English that relate to modern Greek literature will be presented at an online event on Tuesday, April 5.

The event will be the first presentation of the website “The CENSUS of Modern Greek Literature: a bibliography for the English-speaking world.”

CENSUS stands for “Checklist of English-Language Sources Useful in the Study of Modern Greek Literature.”

The online presentation, which takes place at 7 p.m. (Greek time), features the presentation of the CENSUS’ “Greek Authors 19th-21st centuries” section, the first to be made available on the website under open access.

This initial section includes references to 800 Greek literary authors (approximately 7,000 entries). This most recent phase of the project was completed with the support of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, through the collaboration of two teams of researchers in Boston and under the aegis of the Marilena Laskaridis Chair of Modern Greek Studies, University of Amsterdam.

At the event, Maria Boletsi, endowed professor, Marilena Laskaridis Chair of Modern Greek Studies, University of Amsterdam, will offer introductory remarks. The CENSUS website will be presented by Dia Philippides, professor emerita, Boston College, and Ben Florin, web developer, Boston College Libraries.

Access to the CENSUS website will be free to all. Researchers will be able to search for information and to access texts and original sources directly, where copyright allows. The website is fully extensible.

The CENSUS’ bibliographic collection aims to function as a standard work of reference for students and faculty in Modern Greek Studies, as a guide to translators, and an innovative resource for libraries building collections in Hellenic Studies. This project hopes to open a new window on Greek literature of the last nine centuries and provides a vital portal to modern Greek literature for an English-speaking audience.

The event will be conducted in English.

To attend the webinar, register here.

Further information on the CENSUS project is available at censusofmoderngreekliterature.org.