Culture Ministry to spruce up Thermopylae monument, surrounding area

Culture Ministry to spruce up Thermopylae monument, surrounding area

As part of the effort to regenerate the historic area of Thermopylae in Central Greece, the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Municipality of Lamia has commissioned a series of studies to highlight the battlefield itself, including ancient and modern monuments, and to upgrade the Historical Information Center of Thermopylae.

The Battle of Thermopylae was fought over the course of three days in 480 BC between an alliance of ancient Greek city-states, led by King Leonidas I of Sparta, and the Achaemenid Empire of Xerxes I. It took place during the second Persian invasion of Greece.

