CULTURE

Sacred music around Athens in runup to Easter

[IOANNIS KAMBANIS/GNO]

The Greek National Opera on Monday unveiled its first Sacred Music Festival, a program of 62 concerts and events taking place at 17 historical landmarks around downtown Athens over three days in the runup to Greek Orthodox Easter next week.

The GNO’s Intercultural Orchestra – an ensemble of 20 musicians hailing from Greece, Turkey, Syria, Cyprus, France and Portugal and who live in Athens – will perform at the Acropolis Museum’s forecourt on Holy Tuesday.

The festival’s rich program ranges from Verdi choral works and German lamentations, to the music of the Sufi Dervishes of Istanbul and encomia of the Epitaph, and from sound installations to new compositions.

Music
