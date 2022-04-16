athens-university-zoology-museum-to-open-its-doors

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) Zoology Museum will open its doors to the public this weekend, the institution said Friday.

The museum’s collection includes displays of 500 small and large mammals from Greece and other places around the world, some 2,500 birds (including all species found in Greece), 1,000 reptiles, amphibians and fish, as well as a number of insects, invertebrates, corals and other animals.

The zoology museum dates back to 1835 and actually predates the foundation of the university itself, being both the first and most complete museum of its kind in Greece. It is now housed in the university campus, on a site covering 2,200 square metres and focuses on research, educating the public and preserving Greece’s natural heritage.

A valid Covid-19 certificate is required to enter the museum, while children aged four to 17 must have a negative self-test, and visitors must wear a mask at all times indoors.

There is a two-euro admission fee, from which students and people with disabilities are exempt.

Visitors with a smart phone or tablet and headphones will also be able to access additional visual and audio information on the exhibits. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

