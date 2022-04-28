Conservatoire teams up with Goldsmiths

The emblematic Athens Conservatoire, with a history stretching back 150 years, is establishing a private college in September, specializing in music and with a program in English to attract foreign students from the Balkans and other Mediterranean countries.

More specifically, the Athens Conservatoire, a nonprofit legal entity under private law, is establishing a college with a certified program, in collaboration with a British university with tuition fees.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Dimitris Marinos, administrative director of the Athens Conservatoire and director of the newly established College of Music, said that the Conservatoire, as a non-profit legal entity under private law, chose to draft a four-year curriculum certified by the Association Europeenne des Conservatoires (AEC).

The four-year Bachelor of Music program will be organized in collaboration with Goldsmiths, University of London, which has a long history in the field of music education.

“We could choose a partnership with European universities in a franchise agreement, the widespread way of cooperation in international academic education. However, as a nonprofit legal entity under private law we have chosen to develop a curriculum certified by a reputable European body, such as the AEC,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the move by the Athens Conservatoire in the field of private postsecondary education.

“The franchise basically means that you buy a study program from a foreign university and apply it in Greece,” he said.

“We found an institution abroad, the University of London, which certifies the quality features and the educational function of the program that we have designed and implemented independently from the British institution. At the end of the four-year study, Goldsmiths puts its stamp on the degree,” he said.