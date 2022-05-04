Athens Photo Festival announces open call for photobooks

This year, the Athens Photo Festival will present an exhibition dedicated to the medium of the photobook, and is now inviting artists and publishers worldwide to submit their books for consideration.

The selected books, which will be on view at the Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annexe in Athens during the 2022 festival on June 8 through July 24, are to represent a wide variety of photobooks from all around the world in one exhibition.

“We are looking for books independently or commercially published, including handmade, self-published, dummies, zines, limited-edition publications, and other printed matters,” the statement for the open call reads.

You can submit your book as an artist, photographer, self-publisher, or publisher, and there is no fee.

The deadline for submissions is May 18, 2022.