Patra launches International Sculpture Symposium

The city of Patra on Monday launches its first International Sculpture Symposium, which is dedicated to the theme of “Refugees, 1922-2022” in commemoration of the centennial of the Asia Minor Disaster. 

The event will be centered on the western port city’s central fish market (Ichthyoskala), where the public will be able to watch participating artists working on their entries in the open air, free of charge. 

They will be working with marble and their pieces will be put on permanent display around the port area at the end of the symposium, on June 21. 

The artists who will be participating in this residency program come from Greece, Albania, Turkey, Syria and Armenia.

