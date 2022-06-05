CULTURE

‘Seeing’ the Acropolis through touch and imagination

The idea to provide Acropolis tours for the blind has become a reality. The idea belongs to Tina Sklavolia-Kyriaki, founder of alternative tour company Alternative Athens.

“At one point I thought that if it was a feeling I would never want to lose, it would be vision – precisely because I cannot imagine life without traveling,” she tells Kathimerini.

“Somehow I started to think it is unfair for some people to be deprived of the incredible joy that travel offers. Since my job is to plan experiences for people, why not design a tour for visually impaired people?” she said.

Special maps were also needed, so blind visitors could navigate and ‘read’ the Acropolis better. 

