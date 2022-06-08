Kalamata International Dance Festival tickets go on sale

Tickets for the 28th Kalamata International Dance Festival went on sale on Wednesday, ahead of the opening performance, “Triptych: The missing door, The lost room and The hidden floor” by Peeping Tom group for the Nederlands Dans Theater on July 15 and 26.

This year’s theme is “Ode to Beauty.” The festival includes 26 productions by 14 dance troupes from 10 countries, and another 10 groups from Greece. Three international premieres and 6 events on the sidelines are also included in the schedule, along with dance workshops for the public and master classes for professionals.

Performances will take place in the southern Peloponnesian city’s Central Stage, the Black Box venue, the Alternative Stage, and central square.

Tickets may be purchased online through the ticketmaster site, in person in Athens at My Daily Spot outlets in Syntagma Square (25 Mitropoleos) and Kolonaki (14 Tsakalof), and by phone at (+30) 211 1981535 (Mondays-Sundays: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.).

The Festival’s full schedule is available in Greek and English at www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.

[AMNA]

