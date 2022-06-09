CULTURE

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light
[Intime News]

The Ministry of Culture, the Municipality of Athens and the Academy of Athens on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement that paves the way for a radical overhaul of Akadimia Platonos, a 135,000-square meter recreational park and archaeological site in western Athens that was the site of Plato’s Academy.

Once the revamp is complete, the area will also host a museum. Much of the expanse belongs to the Academy of Athens thanks to a donation by architect Panagiotis Aristofron, who began buying up buildings in the area – one of the poorest parts of Athens – in 1929 to demolish them and allow the excavation of the academy founded by Plato around 387 BC and which was attended, among others, by Aristotle.

Culture City Life Archaeology
READ MORE
The return of a Mycenaean treasure
CULTURE

The return of a Mycenaean treasure

‘Seeing’ the Acropolis through touch and imagination
CULTURE

‘Seeing’ the Acropolis through touch and imagination

Divers discover wreck of Spanish freighter sunk by Greek submarine in WWII
CULTURE

Divers discover wreck of Spanish freighter sunk by Greek submarine in WWII

The Parthenon Marbles: An ever poignant question
CULTURE

The Parthenon Marbles: An ever poignant question

Three underwater museums set to launch
CULTURE

Three underwater museums set to launch

Ancient Greek slab at Scottish museum found to list military academy cadets
CULTURE

Ancient Greek slab at Scottish museum found to list military academy cadets