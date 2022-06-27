CULTURE

Kea’s seabed museum of historic shipwrecks

Kea’s seabed museum of historic shipwrecks

A marine park, one of just a few of its kind in the world, is being launched off the island of Kea, with historic shipwrecks and consisting of three protected sea areas, each covering 36 hectares.

Certified divers will be able to to dive down to the Titanic’s twin sister, the Britannic, the French ocean liner Burdigala and the paddlewheel steamboat Patris. The fourth wreck, that of the German Junkers Ju 52 airplane, will be added soon, explains Yiannis Tzavelakos, a Municipality of Kea councilor in charge of diving tourism, owner of the Keadivers center and the catalyst of the project.

“The new marine park places three protection zones around the historical monuments, prohibiting all forms of fishing,” he notes, adding that “the island is finally acquiring protected marine zones. We estimate that in three to five years the stocks will increase dramatically to unbelievable levels for the Mediterranean.”

Archaeology Tourism Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Acropolis Hill to get state-of-the-art security system
CULTURE

Acropolis Hill to get state-of-the-art security system

Three underwater museums set to launch
CULTURE

Three underwater museums set to launch

Antikythera shipwreck dig season brings up massive marble head
CULTURE

Antikythera shipwreck dig season brings up massive marble head

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light
CULTURE

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light

The Parthenon Marbles: An ever poignant question
CULTURE

The Parthenon Marbles: An ever poignant question

Ancient Nemea to receive EU Heritage Label
CULTURE

Ancient Nemea to receive EU Heritage Label