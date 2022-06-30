CULTURE

A rock concert for the Parthenon Marbles

The Herod Atticus was packed for Desmond Child’s star-studded concert. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

“Athens, I love you!” songwriter and performer Desmond Child shouted from the stage of the Herod Atticus Theater on Monday night to a packed house that was there to hear his iconic tunes and thank the American artist for his initiative to champion Greece’s demand for the return of the Parthenon sculptures with a star-studded concert at the Roman-era odeon beneath the ancient citadel.

The pro bono event, “Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon,” featured A-listers like Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Rita Wilson and the Rasmus, as well as local stars including Sakis Rouvas and Giorgos Lempesis, who performed some of Child’s most emblematic tracks.

Who doesn’t know “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by Kiss, “Υou Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin or Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You”? Cooper stole the show with “Poison” and “Bed of Nails,” while Wilson, the Greek-American producer and actress, demonstrated her considerable talent as a singer too.

Child visited Greece for the first time 15 years ago and became a true philhellene. Every time he visits Athens, he talks about the city’s amazing energy.

Before the show, meanwhile, Child and the other artists were treated to an amazing tour of the Acropolis Museum by its director, Nikolaos Stampolidis, who imbued them with the spirit of ancient Athens and the Parthenon.

Parthenon Sculptures Music

