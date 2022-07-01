Greece and Romania celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties with exhibition

The Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens is hosting an exhibition of historical documents marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Greece and Romania.

Comprising documents from the diplomatic and historical archives of the two countries’ foreign ministries, the exhibition highlights important moments in the history of Greek-Romanian diplomatic and consular relations.

The opening of the first Greek consular authority in Bucharest in 1834, the accreditation of the first ambassadors in Athens and Bucharest in 1880 and the completion of establishing diplomatic relations, are among the key moments presented in the exhibition.

Organized by the two foreign affairs ministries and the Romanian Embassy in Athens, the exhibition had originally been planned for the actual anniversary in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

It runs July 1-15 and visiting hours are Mondays-Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Tuesdays, when hours are 1- p.m.

Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 213.213.9517