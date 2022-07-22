Saristra festival returns to Kefalonia on July 29-31

The Saristra festival will be held again this summer on July 29-31 at the Ionian island of Kefalonia after a two-year Covid pause, celebrating its 10th anniversary with an impressive line-up.

Several artists from the Greek alternative music and arts scene who will perform, while UK’s luminary musician and producer Geoff Barrow’s (of the Bristol band Portishead) band Beak is also expected to play.

Apart from music, several art residencies will be hosted, as well as film screenings and other art events, in collaboration with Onassis Culture.

For full program details in English, click here.

[AMNA]