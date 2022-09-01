CULTURE

The Prince’s Foundation to advise Culture Ministry on Tatoi Estate

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni led a delegation on a working visit to Scotland on Thursday to sign a cooperation agreement with the foundation managing Dumfries House, an important British 18th century heritage site in Scotland.

The Prince’s Foundation, established by Charles, Prince of Wales, runs the Palladian country house and estate in Ayrshire as a historic attraction, retreat and venue for events such as weddings. It is one of the last of its kind to survive with all of its original furniture intact.

The Greek delegation’s aim is to explore how experts from the British foundation can help the Culture Ministry in its efforts to restore and develop the former royal estate at Tatoi, north of Athens, by providing expertise and sharing good practices.

Apart from the grounds and several buildings in various states of disrepair, the estate also includes some household and other artifacts. 

