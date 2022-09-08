CULTURE

Thessaloniki metro finds to get very own museums

[Yannis Papanikos/Intime News]

Excavations for the Thessaloniki metro have brought to light such a wealth of antiquities that the northern port city will also be getting two new museums along with the much-needed urban transport system, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told a press conference on Wednesday.

“All the stations that yielded antiquities, top among which were Venizelou and Agia Sofia, will also be museums, which, along with two new exhibition venues, will showcase the most important of the 300,000 finds made in total during what was the biggest archaeological research project ever held in Greece,” she said.

The first museum, dedicated to Thessaloniki’s history, will be located at the former Pavlos Melas military base and the second on the campus of the Aristotle University. 

