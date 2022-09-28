Sakellaropoulou to open 10th Athens Democracy Forum

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will open the 10th annual congress Athens Democracy Forum 2022 on Wednesday evening, at Zappeion.

Speakers will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Sakellaropoulou and her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Organized by the Democracy and Culture Foundation with the support of The New York Times, the September 28-30 event will include both in-person and virtual appearances and can be watched online, live from the Greek capital’s Zappeio Hall, Stoa of Attalos and Athens Academy.