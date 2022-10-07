Corfu’s Old Town slated for restoration, revamp

The early 15th century Venetian fortress of Corfu is part of a Culture Ministry plan to improve accessibility, maintenance and the overall environment of the Ionian island’s historic quarter.

“Corfu’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has one of the most intact defensive systems in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Minister Lina Mendoni said on Wednesday.

The plan, which includes the later New Fortress, is based on the findings of a two-year research program carried out by the ministry and the National Technical University of Athens.

Work will start with the restoration of the New Fortress’ Bastion of the Seven Winds, with money from the EU’s Recovery Fund.