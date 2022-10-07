Montreal professor bolsters Canadian Institute in Greece

The Canadian Institute in Greece (CIG), a not-for-profit organization seeking to promote Canadian research and education in fields relating to Greece’s heritage, has announced that a donation of 70,000 Canadian dollars (about €52,000) by Dr Paris Arnopoulos, professor emeritus of political science at Concordia University in Montreal, will be used to establish an endowment to support a series of lectures, symposia and exhibitions related to partnerships between Canadian and Greek institutions, with guest speakers from the two countries.

