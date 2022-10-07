CULTURE

Truss rules out deal over return of Parthenon sculptures

Truss rules out deal over return of Parthenon sculptures
[AP]

Newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected the idea of the Parthenon Marbles leaving the British Museum, where they have been housed since 1817 when they were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin.

Asked during an interview this week with the British TV and radio channel GB News about a possible loan agreement with Greece proposed by George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, Truss said: “I don’t support that.”

She did not elaborate.

Parthenon Sculptures Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece and Romania celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties with exhibition
CULTURE

Greece and Romania celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties with exhibition

Mitsotakis: Return of Parthenon Sculptures an issue of ‘values’
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Return of Parthenon Sculptures an issue of ‘values’

FM inaugurates exhibit of Greek paintings at Vatican City
CULTURE

FM inaugurates exhibit of Greek paintings at Vatican City

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting
NEWS

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately
NEWS

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately