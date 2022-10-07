Truss rules out deal over return of Parthenon sculptures

Newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected the idea of the Parthenon Marbles leaving the British Museum, where they have been housed since 1817 when they were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin.

Asked during an interview this week with the British TV and radio channel GB News about a possible loan agreement with Greece proposed by George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, Truss said: “I don’t support that.”

She did not elaborate.