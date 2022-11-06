CULTURE

Athens Photo World holds open discussion on Monday

Athens Photo World, with the support of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, will host an open discussion on “Photojournalism and the World Wide Web” at the Alkis Argyriadis Auditorium on Monday, November 7, at 7 p.m.

Athens Photo World curator and Athens and Macedonia News Agency photographer Yannis Kolesidis will exchange views, ideas and experiences with four of the most active Greek photojournalists working at four of the most popular and influential Greek sites.

Yannis Kemmos (www.newsbeast.gr), William Faithful (www.protothema.gr), Lefteris Partsalis (www.cnn.gr) and Nikos Christofakis (www.newsbomb.gr) will talk about important issues that go unnoticed during a regular day amid the frenzy of news and images that the audience receives.

Photography Discussion

