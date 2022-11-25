Acropolis becomes accessible to the visually impaired with new tools

The Acropolis of Athens has become accessible to the visually impaired with a new route being inaugurated on Thursday that combines models of its monuments, haptic feedback points and signs in Greek and English Braille.

At the inauguration, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described “equal access to cultural assets” as a “goal” for the ministry.

The haptic course features 12 stops and four information points, with signs in Greek and English Braille and a tactile 3D model of the archaeological site of the Acropolis, also with Braille notations in Greek and English.

Accompanying the visit are guides in large print and in Braille in six languages, among several more aids, while guards on the site have been trained to assist visually impaired people with the available tools.

In addition, an app for Android and IOS cellphones is also available through the Ephorate of the City of Athens at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faros.acropolisnavigator.

The special route for the blind was implemented in collaboration with the Ephorate of Antiquities of the City of Athens and the Lighthouse for the Blind of Greece organization, with the support of the Onassis Foundation.

The inauguration was attended by Onassis Foundation President Antonis Papadimitriou and Lighthouse for the Blind of Greece President Maria Tzevelekou.

The plan to provide people with special needs equal access to the UNESCO monument began in 2019 and includes the installation of an elevator for people with mobility issues. [AMNA]