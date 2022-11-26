Museum offers glimpse into history of the Greek Resistance

The house of General Napoleon Zervas (1891-1957), leader of the National Republican Greek League, or EDES, a nationalist guerrilla force that fought the Axis occupation of Greece during World War II, has been converted into a museum offering a glimpse into the history of the Greek Resistance.

The two-story house, which was originally the property of Zervas’ wife Aikaterini, is located in the downtown neighborhood of Metaxourgeio.

The museum, which includes personal items, Zervas’ personal archive and the archive of EDES, was inaugurated this week following extensive restoration work, 14 years after it was donated to the Athens War Museum by the Zervas family.