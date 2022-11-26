CULTURE

Museum offers glimpse into history of the Greek Resistance

Museum offers glimpse into history of the Greek Resistance
[Nikos Kokkalias]

The house of General Napoleon Zervas (1891-1957), leader of the National Republican Greek League, or EDES, a nationalist guerrilla force that fought the Axis occupation of Greece during World War II, has been converted into a museum offering a glimpse into the history of the Greek Resistance.

The two-story house, which was originally the property of Zervas’ wife Aikaterini, is located in the downtown neighborhood of Metaxourgeio.

The museum, which includes personal items, Zervas’ personal archive and the archive of EDES, was inaugurated this week following extensive restoration work, 14 years after it was donated to the Athens War Museum by the Zervas family. 

Museum History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The shantytowns of the 1920s that grew into a city
CULTURE

The shantytowns of the 1920s that grew into a city

Marble lintel sheds light in late Byzantine history of Lesvos
CULTURE

Marble lintel sheds light in late Byzantine history of Lesvos

A national tragedy, an artist’s loss
CULTURE

A national tragedy, an artist’s loss

Film restoration lab to safeguard Greece’s cinematic treasures
CULTURE

Film restoration lab to safeguard Greece’s cinematic treasures

Undated wreck of exploded ship found off Kythnos
CULTURE

Undated wreck of exploded ship found off Kythnos

Kea opens spectacular shipwreck dive sites
CULTURE

Kea opens spectacular shipwreck dive sites