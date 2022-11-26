CULTURE

Holiday magic returns to SNFCC on Dec. 1

Holiday magic returns to SNFCC on Dec. 1
[Pelagia Karanikola]

For the fifth consecutive year, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be putting on its Christmas light display and opening its ice rink on December 1.

Four impressive light installations created by prominent foreign and Greek artists are to be presented at Stavros Niarchos Park, rolling out the magic of the SNFCC Christmas world.

The ice rink on the Canal, the lighting installations, the decorated fir trees in the Agora and the illuminated trees along the Canal, the Dancing Fountains and the New Year’s Eve celebrations are just a few of the experiences that have now become a tradition for thousands of visitors.

City Life Holiday

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Culture brings cheer on year’s longest night
CULTURE

Culture brings cheer on year’s longest night

More funding for city facades
CULTURE

More funding for city facades

Presidential gardens reopen to the public this Sunday
CULTURE

Presidential gardens reopen to the public this Sunday

Chef Jamie Oliver in Thessaloniki for TV production
CULTURE

Chef Jamie Oliver in Thessaloniki for TV production

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light
CULTURE

Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light

Creatives shaping Athens open their Kypseli homes
CULTURE

Creatives shaping Athens open their Kypseli homes