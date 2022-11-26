Holiday magic returns to SNFCC on Dec. 1

For the fifth consecutive year, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be putting on its Christmas light display and opening its ice rink on December 1.

Four impressive light installations created by prominent foreign and Greek artists are to be presented at Stavros Niarchos Park, rolling out the magic of the SNFCC Christmas world.

The ice rink on the Canal, the lighting installations, the decorated fir trees in the Agora and the illuminated trees along the Canal, the Dancing Fountains and the New Year’s Eve celebrations are just a few of the experiences that have now become a tradition for thousands of visitors.