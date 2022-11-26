SNFCC gears up for the holidays

For the fifth consecutive year, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on the southern coast of Athens will be putting on its Christmas lights display and opening its ice rink on December 1.

Four impressive light installations created by prominent foreign and Greek artists are to be presented at Stavros Niarchos Park.

The ice rink on the Canal, the lighting installations, the decorated fir trees in the Agora, the great celebration of December 1 and the New Year’s Eve spectacular are some of the experiences that have now become a tradition for thousands of visitors. Entrance is free to all.

